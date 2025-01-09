STARLUX Airlines expands Airbus A350F fleet with new order

STARLUX Airlines, a Taiwan-based carrier, has confirmed an order for five additional Airbus A350F freighters, doubling its initial commitment made last year. The new aircraft will bolster STARLUX Cargo’s operations on major global freight routes, enhancing the airline’s presence in the competitive cargo market.

According to STARLUX CEO Glenn Chai, the A350F aligns perfectly with the airline’s strategy, combining substantial payload-range capabilities with a 40% reduction in fuel consumption and carbon emissions compared to older freighter models.

Airbus executives expressed their gratitude for STARLUX’s continued trust. Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus EVP Sales Commercial Aircraft, highlighted the A350F’s compatibility with STARLUX’s all-Airbus fleet, emphasizing its advanced design and eco-efficiency. STARLUX’s current fleet includes 26 Airbus aircraft, such as the A321neo, A330neo, and A350-900, showcasing a commitment to cutting-edge aviation technology.

The A350F, set to meet ICAO’s enhanced CO? emissions standards by 2027, offers a payload capacity of 111 tonnes and a range of up to 4,700 nautical miles. Its advanced materials and state-of-the-art Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines reduce its environmental footprint, making it a standout in the cargo market. As of November 2024, Airbus had secured 55 orders for the A350F from 10 leading cargo carriers, positioning it as a transformative force in air freight.