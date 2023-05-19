Starlux Airlines CEO faces fine for allowing cockpit visit to famous YouTuber Sam Chui

The CEO of Starlux Airlines might face a hefty fine for allowing famous YouTuber Sam Chui visiting the cockpit, albeit only during ground operations. Chang Kuo-wei, the founder and CEO of the airline, was also the captain operating the airline’s inaugural flight between Taipei, Taiwan and Los Angeles, United States at the end of April 2023.

Members of the press and influencers were on board the aircraft as well as Sam Chui, running a famous YouTube channel with 3 million followers.

Sam Chui’s visit to the cockpit, however, has attracted the attention of Taiwan’s Civil Aeronautics Administration. Lin Kuo-shian, director of the organisation, has reportedly summoned Starlux’s director of flight operations for an explanation.

If authorities decide that Mr Kuo-wei violated the regulations, he could face a fine of around NT$60,000 (€ 1815), according to Simple Flying. A second offence could see a fine of almost £16,000 (€18400).

Enforcing fines for allowing passengers to visit the cockpit during ground operations may indeed appear strict. However, it is essential to prioritize safety and security in aviation. If the regulator of a country disallows passengers visiting the cockpit, even on the ground, the airline should follow these rules.