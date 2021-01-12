Indonesian Basarnas recovers and presents flight data recorder of crashed Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737

Indonesia’s national search and rescue agency (Basarnas) today recovered the flight data recorder of the Boeing 737-500 of Indonesian carrier Sriwijaya Air. The aircraft crashed close to one of the inhabited islands of the Thousand Islands, a chain of islands to the north of Jakarta’s coast, just five minutes after take-off from Jakarta Airport, Indonesia.

It is believed that none of the 6 crew members and 56 passengers survived the crash.

The transport safety body (KNKT) will now decode and read out the flight data recorder, divers are still looking for the cockpit voice recorder.

The flight data recorder was shown during a presentation.