SriLankan Airlines suspends twice weekly operations between Colombo and Russia

SriLankan Airlines has announced the suspension of its twice weekly operations between Colombo, Sri Lanka and Moscow, Russia with immediate effect and blames operational reasons outside of the airline’s control.

“The restrictions are in the form of international financial and aircraft insurance limits which have been imposed on Russia due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, directly impacting the operations to Russia,” the airline wrote.

The airline regrets this inconvenience towards its customers and will monitor the situation in Russia.