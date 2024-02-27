Stowaway rat grounds SriLankan Airlines flight, raises investor concerns

A SriLankan Airlines Airbus A330-300 (4R-ALO) faced delays at Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo after a rat was discovered onboard upon arrival of flight UL154 from Lahore on 22 February, prompting a day-long aircraft search.

The grounding was necessary to check for damage and locate the rodent, which, if left unchecked, could pose a serious threat by chewing through technical components or wiring. The incident may impact investor interest in the airline, already facing financial challenges with losses exceeding $1.8 billion as of March 2023.

The rat-related disruption adds to the airline’s difficulties amid previous attempts to sell, even being offered for one dollar, with no successful takers. This incident follows previous instances of animals causing disruptions on flights.