Sri Lankan Airlines wet-leases Airbus A330-200 aircraft from Air Belgium

Sri Lankan Airlines expands its fleet with a new Airbus A330-200, wet-leased from Air Belgium.

The 262-seat (22 in Business class and 240 in Economy) aircraft takes flight on routes from Colombo to Frankfurt, Dhaka, and Dubai from December 29th, offering enhanced capacity and convenient connections.

— SriLankan Airlines (@flysrilankan) December 25, 2023