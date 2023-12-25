Sri Lankan Airlines wet-leases Airbus A330-200 aircraft from Air Belgium

By
André Orban
-
0
0

Sri Lankan Airlines expands its fleet with a new Airbus A330-200, wet-leased from Air Belgium.

The 262-seat (22 in Business class and 240 in Economy) aircraft takes flight on routes from Colombo to Frankfurt, Dhaka, and Dubai from December 29th, offering enhanced capacity and convenient connections.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.