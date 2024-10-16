Sri Lankan Airlines grounds captain after locking copilot out of flight deck during Sydney flight

Sri Lankan Airlines has taken action by grounding a captain involved in a serious safety breach during a recent flight from Sydney to Colombo. The incident, which occurred aboard an Airbus A330, saw the captain allegedly locking his female copilot out of the flight deck mid-flight, sparking concerns about in-flight safety and adherence to airline protocols.

The troubling situation unfolded when the copilot, on the 10-hour flight, stepped out of the cockpit for a routine restroom break. Upon returning, she found herself locked out, reportedly because the captain became upset for reasons that remain unclear. This breach of standard protocol left the captain as the sole person in control of the aircraft, raising significant alarm.

A senior cabin crew member was forced to intervene after the situation escalated. Using the aircraft’s communication system, the crew member was able to convince the captain to unlock the cockpit door and allow the copilot back into her seat. This intervention prevented further escalation and ensured the safety of the flight, but it highlighted a serious lapse in professional conduct.

Sri Lankan Airlines has confirmed that the captain has been grounded while an internal investigation is carried out. The airline is treating the matter with the utmost seriousness, given the risks associated with such behavior, particularly when it involves a senior member of the flight crew. Adherence to cockpit protocols is essential to ensure the safety of both passengers and crew, especially during long-haul flights.