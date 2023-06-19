SprintAir Saab 340 suffers runway excursion upon landing at Osijek Airport, Croatia

In the evening of 18 June, a SprintAir Saab 340 (registered SP-KPL) operated domestic flight C3814 between Zagreb and Osijek, Croatia on behalf of Trade Air. During landing, the aircraft experienced a technical issue with the braking system which caused a lateral runway excursion from the landing runway at low speed.

The flight carried one passenger and three crew members, nobody got injured and the aircraft remained without visible damage, Trade Air published on its social media outlet.

“SprintAir’s technical support is working on understanding facts which contributed to this technical failure in order to remove it completely for future flights,” Trade Air added.

Sprint Air Saab SF-340 (SP-KPL, built 1985) on ops for Trade Air experienced braking issues on landing runway 11 at Osijek Airport (LDOS), Croatia resulting in an excursion. No one on flight #C3814 from Zagreb was hurt. @AviationSafety https://t.co/mvAuydzNFf pic.twitter.com/Nppb3FtjUB — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) June 19, 2023