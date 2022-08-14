Spirit Airlines suspends gate agent after altercation with passenger at Dallas Fort Worth

A video of a violent altercation between a gate agent and a passenger that went viral has forced Spirit Airlines to take actions. The incident already happened on 7 July at the airport of Dallas Fort Worth (DFW), United States. An airport police report identifies the agent as Timothy Sullivan of Grapevine and the woman as Ayriana Davis of Fort Worth.

“Our gate agent at DFW has suspended the agent. Spirit Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind, and we are working with local law enforcement to investigate this matter,” the airline wrote in a statement.

The video that appeared on social media contains offensive language and viewers discretion is advised:

He isn’t in the wrong at all idc. pic.twitter.com/nAoHSHBlk3 — ??? ?? (@318Dayion) August 11, 2022