Runaway battery causes fire in overhead bin Spirit Airlines flight

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
23

On 1 March, a Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 (registered N695NK) operated domestic flight NK259 between Dallas Forth Worth and Orlando, United States when a battery from a passenger’s item caught fire in an overhead bin.

A retired firemen, assisted by the crew, was able to extinguish the fire.

The pilots decided to divert to Jacksonville, where emergency services awaited the aircraft.

In total, ten passengers and crew members were hospitalized with minor injuries.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.