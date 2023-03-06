Runaway battery causes fire in overhead bin Spirit Airlines flight

On 1 March, a Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 (registered N695NK) operated domestic flight NK259 between Dallas Forth Worth and Orlando, United States when a battery from a passenger’s item caught fire in an overhead bin.

A retired firemen, assisted by the crew, was able to extinguish the fire.

The pilots decided to divert to Jacksonville, where emergency services awaited the aircraft.

In total, ten passengers and crew members were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Here’s video from inside the Spirit Airlines Airbus A320-232 aircraft (N695NK) operating the flight NK259 from Dallas (DFW) to Orlando (MCO) where a fire broke out in an overhead bin forcing the aircraft to land at Jacksonville Airport (JAX) on 1st March.#aircraft #safety pic.twitter.com/m7yoh89U6T — FL360aero (@fl360aero) March 3, 2023

A Spirit Airlines flight from Dallas to Orlando was diverted to Jacksonville on March 1, after a battery pack caught fire in an overhead compartment. Crew members were able to quickly extinguish the fire. 10 passengers and crew were hospitalized with minor symptoms. (via TMX) pic.twitter.com/04o5OSOQ9p — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 3, 2023