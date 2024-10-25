Passenger films rat crawling inside Spirit Airlines airplane light fixture

Passengers on a recent Spirit Airlines domestic flight from Dallas to Los Angeles encountered an unexpected traveler – a large rat scurrying within one of the plane’s overhead light fixtures. The unsettling sight, captured on video by a fellow traveler, shows the rodent moving around in an area typically filled with electronic wiring.

One passenger can be heard exclaiming, “That’s a super rat!” as they filmed the rodent’s movements.

It remains unclear how the rat boarded the aircraft or how long it had been onboard.

Watch the video clip below to see the surprising encounter unfold:

