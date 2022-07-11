Navigate

Spirit Airlines main gear brakes overheat, small fire quickly extinguished

On 10 July, a Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 (registered N693NK) operated domestic flight NK383 from Tampa to Atlanta was taxiing to its parking stand after landing at Atlanta Airport while a fire erupted at the aircraft’s left main gear. Most likely due to brakes overheating.

Rescue services rushed to the aircraft and were able to quickly extinguish the fire. The Spirit Airlines crew kept the passengers under control and warned them to leave their belongings on board in case of an emergency evacuation.

Bart Noëth: Bart has been working in the Belgian aviation industry since 1996. In 2021, he became a voluntary firefighter/EMT. He is spending his free time with his rugrats, girlfriend, family and friends. He loves to travel, wines and dines and supports his favourite football squad KV Mechelen. He is an Ironman 70.3 finisher and dreams of completing a full distance.
