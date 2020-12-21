Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 skids off taxiway at Baltimore Washington Airport, United States

On 16 December, a Spirit Airlines Airbus A320neo (registered N916NK) operated domestic flight NK696 between Las Vegas and Baltimore, United States. After landing at the Washington airport, the aircraft skidded off taxiway “Golf”. The A320 came to rest with its nosegear on soft ground. No one was hurt.

Four days after the mishap, the aircraft is still grounded.

Following images and video appeared on social media:

Spirit Airlines A320neo suffers low speed taxiway excursion at Baltimore Washington Airport. No injuries reported. https://t.co/LtnZaLiPmZ pic.twitter.com/cggKK9QgKA — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@breakingavnews) December 17, 2020

Spirit Airlines Airbus A320NEO (N916NK) on flight #NK696 from Las Vegas, skidded off the taxiway "Golf" after landing runway 28 at Baltimore-Intl AP (KBWI). The A320 came to rest with its nosegear on soft ground. No one was hurt. @wjz @FOXBaltimore

https://t.co/mgobHWiRTD pic.twitter.com/0qvkYxqOGu — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) December 17, 2020