Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 skids off taxiway at Baltimore Washington Airport, United States

On 16 December, a Spirit Airlines Airbus A320neo (registered N916NK) operated domestic flight NK696 between Las Vegas and Baltimore, United States. After landing at the Washington airport, the aircraft skidded off taxiway “Golf”. The A320 came to rest with its nosegear on soft ground. No one was hurt.

Four days after the mishap, the aircraft is still grounded.

