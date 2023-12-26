A 6-year-old unaccompanied boy put on wrong plane by Spirit Airlines

A 6-year-old unaccompanied child travelling from Philadelphia to Fort Myers was mistakenly put on a Spirit Airlines flight headed to Orlando instead. The airline acknowledged the error and mentioned an ongoing internal investigation.

Despite being under the supervision of a Spirit team member, the child ended up on the wrong flight. The child’s grandmother, Maria Ramos, discovered the mistake when trying to locate her grandson after being informed he missed his flight. Subsequently, the child landed in Orlando while his luggage reached Fort Myers.

Spirit Airlines apologised to the family, but Ramos sought more detailed explanations regarding how the mishap occurred. This incident isn’t unique, with previous cases involving misdirected unaccompanied minors and even instances of incorrect flights for animals due to airline errors.