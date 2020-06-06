SpiceJet mobile stair slams into parked IndiGo aircraft at Mumbai Airport, India

On 6 June, a mobile stair – belonging to Indian airline SpiceJet and positioned next to a Boeing 737-700 (registered VT-SLA) – started moving backwards after heavy winds at Mumbai Airport, India. The mobile stairs impacted a stationary IndiGo aircraft (type and registration currently not known), damaging the aircraft’s wing and engine cowling. 

The airport authorities are investigating the incident.

