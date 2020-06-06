SpiceJet mobile stair slams into parked IndiGo aircraft at Mumbai Airport, India

On 6 June, a mobile stair – belonging to Indian airline SpiceJet and positioned next to a Boeing 737-700 (registered VT-SLA) – started moving backwards after heavy winds at Mumbai Airport, India. The mobile stairs impacted a stationary IndiGo aircraft (type and registration currently not known), damaging the aircraft’s wing and engine cowling.

The airport authorities are investigating the incident.

The incident happened around 7.30 a.m. when the stepladder belonging to #SpiceJet (@flyspicejet), parked at stand C87 suddenly got detached due to heavy winds, moved backwards and banged into the #IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) aircraft parked nearby. Photos: IANS pic.twitter.com/Eav4KMP3DO — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) June 6, 2020