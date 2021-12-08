Madras High Court orders Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet to wind up operations over unpaid debt

The Madras High Court has directed no-frills carrier SpiceJet Limited to wind up its operations and directed the official liquidator attached to the high court to take over its assets after the airline failed to pay over $24 million to Swiss company SR Technics for maintenance, repair and overhauling of aircraft engines, modules, components, assemblies and parts.

The airline said the court has stayed the order for a period of three weeks provided that it deposits a minimum of $5 million within two weeks. SpiceJet said it shall initiate appropriate remedial steps, including preferring an appeal.