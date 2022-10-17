India’s air safety regulator orders investigation after smoke fills cabin of SpiceJet flight

On 12 October, a SpiceJet de Havilland Dash 8-400 (registered VT-SQB) performed domestic flight SG3735 from Goa to Hyderabad, India when during descent towards Hyderabad smoke was observed in the cabin. The aircraft, carrying 68 passengers, continued for a safe landing in Hyderabad.

According to passenger witnesses, the crew told passengers to “pray to God” and to “jump and run” as soon as the emergency doors opened on landing.

The airline seemed disturbed by the incident as the SpiceJet crew forced passengers to delete footage of the incident. “They snatched my phone when I refused,” one passenger told.

According to the Times of India, SpiceJet stated that the “Q400 aircraft landed safely at its destination on October 12” and that all “passengers were safely disembarked.”

The airline, however, forgot to tell that one passenger was sent to hospital with a minor injury and complaints of breathing troubles.

According to avherald.com, India’s air safety regulator, DGCA, reported during preliminary investigation evidence of engine oil was discovered in the bleed-off valve leading to engine oil entering the air conditioning system and resulting in smoke in the cabin.

