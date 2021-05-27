Indian couple’s mid-air wedding on a chartered SpiceJet flight under probe

The Indian Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday ordered strict action after a picture went viral of a couple exchanging vows on board a chartered SpiceJet aircraft. India – hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic – caps the guest limit on weddings and meetings to just 50. The ceremony on board, however, was attended by 161 people.

“On the incident of Madurai couple getting married onboard SpiceJet flight yesterday, the DGCA has directed SpiceJet to lodge complaint against those not following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour with relevant authorities,” a DGCA official told Hindustan Times adding that the crew on the particular flight has been grounded.

“A SpiceJet Boeing 737 (registered VT-SLL) was chartered by a travel agent in Madurai on 23 May for a group of passengers for a joy ride post their wedding. The client was briefed on Covid guidelines to be followed and denied permission for any activity on-board, despite repeated requests and reminders, the passengers didn’t follow COVID guidelines and we are taking appropriate action as per rules,” the airline said in a statement.

#Watch ‘@flyspicejet Marriage flight’ took off from Madurai at 7 am on Sunday. “The flight was air-bound for two hours and the couple tied the knot when the aircraft was hovering over the Meenakshi Amman temple,” flight got approval from the authorities. #avgeeks #MaskUpIndia pic.twitter.com/yEVAB5L49t — Ashoke Raj O+ (@Ashoke_Raj) May 24, 2021