SpiceJet Dash 8-400 returns to Delhi after smoke emitted in the cabin

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
54

On 2 July, a SpiceJet De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400 (registered VT-SUR) operated a domestic flight between Delhi and Jabalpur when during climb, at 5,000 feet, the crew noticed smoke in the cabin. 

The aircraft safely returned to Delhi.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.