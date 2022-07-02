SpiceJet Dash 8-400 returns to Delhi after smoke emitted in the cabin

On 2 July, a SpiceJet De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400 (registered VT-SUR) operated a domestic flight between Delhi and Jabalpur when during climb, at 5,000 feet, the crew noticed smoke in the cabin.
The aircraft safely returned to Delhi.
After the recent fire incident, now smoke :
– @FlySpiceJet Q400 aircraft VT-SUR, SG-2962 operating Delhi-Jabalpur saw smoke from washroom while at 5000 feet.
– Fire alarm blared. May Day declared.
– Landed back safely in Delhi thankfully.
Vid @saurabhdigidir. @DGCAIndia pic.twitter.com/N6KfGMhgwq
— Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) July 2, 2022