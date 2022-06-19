SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 suffers birdstrike after take-off Patna airport, India

On 19 June, a SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 (registered VT-SYZ) operated domestic flight SG723 between Patna and Delhi, India. Just after take-off, the aircraft suffered a bird strike in engine number 1. The engine stalled and submitted some flames. The pilots safely returned to the airport of Patna.
Following footage appeared on social media:
