SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 suffers birdstrike after take-off Patna airport, India

Bart Noëth
On 19 June, a SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 (registered VT-SYZ) operated domestic flight SG723 between Patna and Delhi, India. Just after take-off, the aircraft suffered a bird strike in engine number 1. The engine stalled and submitted some flames. The pilots safely returned to the airport of Patna.

