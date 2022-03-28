Spicejet Boeing 737-800 hits light pole during push-back at Delhi, India

A Spicejet Boeing 737-800 (registered VT-SLJ) was scheduled to operate domestic flight SG160 between Delhi and Jammu, India on Monday morning (28 March). During push-back, however, the aircraft’s right wing trailing edge hit a light pole, causing damage to the aileron.
The airline arranged a replacement aircraft (VT-SGV) to operate the flight, a spokesman of the airline said. The official authorities have launched an investigation.
Following images appeared on social media:
A #SpiceJet passenger #flight collided with an electric pole at #DelhiAirport during push back of the aircraft. pic.twitter.com/DFnKU0YDDa
— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) March 28, 2022