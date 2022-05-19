At least forty wounded after severe turbulence on SpiceJet flight

On 1 May, a SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 (registered VT-SLH) encountered severe turbulence during domestic flight SG945 from Mumbai while descending towards Andal, India, crossing about 16000 ft. At least 40 passengers got injured of which 14 passengers and three cabin crew members sustained severe injuries.

The majority of the severe injuries sustained were to the head, spine, shoulder, and forehead. According to a report from India’s DGCA, the seat-belt sign was on when at the time of the incident.

A video that appeared on social media indicates the severity of the turbulence: passengers screaming, followed by scenes of a bloodstained cabin filled with debris and aircraft equipment.

The plane landed safely and was taken out of service for inspection and repairs.