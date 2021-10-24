Spanish government wants to ban short domestic flights

If it is up to the Spanish government, there should be a ban in Spain on short-haul flights within the Spanish borders. In Germany and France, plans are also underway to ban the most polluting flights, but in Spain, it is still only a wish of the coalition government, a wish included in Spain’s 2050 plan.

In this case, it concerns flights of less than 500 kilometres. If such flights were banned within Europe, it would significantly reduce CO2 emissions: short-haul flights account for 6% of all harmful emissions in Europe.

In line with scientists’ concerns about emissions from short-haul flights, the Spanish government announced its intention in May this year to ban flight routes with alternative train routes and journey times of less than two and a half hours in Spain, much to the dismay of the national airline lobby Asociación de Lineas Aéreas (ALA).

MADRID, October 22, 2021

Source: Spanje vandaag