Spanish Government to prohibit domestic flights of less than two and a half hours if they do not connect with international routes

The Spanish government has decided to eliminate domestic flights lasting less than two and a half hours if there is a high-speed train alternative, except if they connect with international flights.

This move is part of the coalition pact between the socialist PSOE and radical-left Sumar parties and aims to reduce aviation emissions.

The agreement also involves an analysis of the European framework for potential restrictions on private jet flights and a study on taxing kerosene used as aviation fuel.

The opposition parties PP (right wing) and Vox (extreme right) voted against the initiative, considering it ineffective and detrimental to competitiveness.