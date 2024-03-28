Finnish Authority blocks Turkey’s Southwind Airlines flights because of Russian ownership

The Finnish Transport and Communications Agency (Traficom) has denied Southwind Airlines’ request to operate flights to Finland. Southwind Airlines, a Turkish carrier, had applied for permission to start offering flights, but Traficom determined this wouldn’t comply with regulations.

Traficom investigated Southwind’s ownership and control structure. They found that it doesn’t meet the ownership requirements set by international agreements governing air travel. Additionally, the airline’s control appeared to be linked to Russian interests, which would violate EU sanctions.