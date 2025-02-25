[Video] Southwest plane aborts landing to avoid private jet at Chicago Midway

A Southwest Airlines flight had to abort landing at Chicago Midway International Airport on Tuesday morning after a private jet entered the runway without authorisation, according to the FAA.

Incident Details

Southwest Flight WN2504 (Boeing 737-800 WL reg. N8517F) was arriving from Omaha, Nebraska, for landing on runway 31C.

FlexJet private jet Flight LXJ560 (Bombardier Challenger 350 reg. N560FX) was taxiing on runway 04L, heading to Knoxville, Tennessee.

The air traffic control recording shows that the FlexJet crew were instructed by ground control multiple times to hold short of runway 31C. After the event, the ground control stated “FlexJet 560 your instructions were to hold short runway 31C.”

The Southwest crew performed a go-around at 2,050 feet to avoid a collision.

Investigation & Response

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the incident.

Southwest confirmed its crew followed safety protocols, and the plane later landed safely.

Flexjet, the operator of the private jet, is reviewing the incident.

This near miss is part of a recent string of aviation safety concerns, including runway incursions and midair collisions, prompting increased scrutiny from U.S. aviation regulators.