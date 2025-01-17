Southwest pilot arrested for alleged intoxication before Georgia flight

David Allsop, a 52-year-old Southwest Airlines pilot, was arrested at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport on Wednesday around 07:00 for allegedly being intoxicated before work. The arrest occurred just before his flight WN3772 to Chicago Midway (Boeing 737-700 reg. N467WN), delaying the departure by five hours.

Southwest Airlines has removed Allsop from duty and is investigating the incident. Passengers from the grounded flight were rebooked on alternate flights.

The airline apologised for the disruption, emphasising its commitment to safety. Authorities are continuing their investigation.