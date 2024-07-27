Southwest Airlines overhauls operations with assigned seating, premium class and red-eye flights

Southwest Airlines is ending its long-standing open seating policy, introducing assigned seats, a new premium class option, and redeye flights. This strategic shift aims to boost sales and appeal, driven partly by activist investor pressure to improve operations.

The airline will start assigned seating and premium seating next year, with overnight flights beginning February 13. The move responds to customer preference, as research indicated strong support for assigned seating. Despite these changes, Southwest will continue its “bags fly free” policy.

Southwest has faced operational challenges, including slowing growth, aircraft delivery delays, and safety incidents. These changes are part of a broader transformation plan to enhance financial performance and meet shareholder expectations. The airline reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter but acknowledged ongoing revenue and cost challenges.