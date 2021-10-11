Southwest Airlines cancelled more than 2000 flights between Friday and Sunday

Southwest Airlines had to cancel 1,800 flights last weekend. That would have to do with bad weather, but also with staff shortages.

On Sunday, the world’s largest low-cost carrier cancelled at least 1,000 flights, 30 percent of its scheduled flights, after it had already had to cancel 800 flights on Saturday. the disruption continued into Monday, a federal holiday, with 337 flights cancelled so far.

The company blamed the cancellations on air traffic control problems and limited staffing in Florida, as well as bad weather. However, In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration said there have been no air traffic-related cancellations since Friday.

Last week, the airline announced a vaccine mandate for employees. The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) wanted to take action because it disagrees with US President Biden’s Covid measures (mandatory vaccination or getting tested).

However, the union also says it is aware of the operational problems at the company. It denied that union measures were the cause of the cancellations. Pilots have not taken part in official or unofficial actions, according to the union.