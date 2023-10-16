Southwest Airlines announces flight path plans for 2024 total solar eclipse

Southwest Airlines celebrates today’s annular solar eclipse with a countdown to the next total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, by announcing flights scheduled to operate in the direct and partial paths of the celestial event. The path of totality for the 2024 eclipse will pass across several U.S. states where Southwest® operates, including Arkansas, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, New York, Ohio, and Texas, among others.

“Today’s annular solar eclipse was an exciting sneak peek of the total solar eclipse occurring next year, and our Meteorology and Network Planning Teams identified the best opportunities for a potential view of this breathtaking sight,” said David Dillahunt, Chief Meteorologist at Southwest Airlines. “With our flight schedule, we’re able to offer hundreds of seats in the sky to view the eclipse, and we look forward to showcasing our Hospitality on this day while celebrating with our Customers.”

Network and Schedule Planners modelled the operational day against projections of the umbra and penumbra—shadows cast by the moon’s eclipse of the sun. On April 8, 2024, the scheduled Southwest flights listed below have the greatest likelihood of offering Customers onboard the best view* of this moment:

Southwest Flight #1252: departs Dallas (Love Field) at 12:45 CDT for Pittsburgh

Southwest Flight #1721: departs Austin at 12:50 CDT for Indianapolis

Southwest Flight #1910: departs St. Louis at 13:20 CDT for Houston (Hobby)

These flights may also cross the path of totality during their scheduled operating time:

Southwest Flight #955 departs Dallas(Love Field) at 12:50 CDT for Chicago(Midway)

Southwest Flight #506: departs Milwaukee at 13:05 CDT for Dallas (Love Field)

Southwest Flight #1734: departs Houston (Hobby) at 13:35 CDT for Indianapolis

Southwest Flight #1682: departs Chicago (Midway) at 13:30 CDT for Austin

Southwest flight #3108: departs Nashville at 13:40 CDT for Dallas(Love Field)

To book an open seat on one of the flights operating on April 8, 2024, or any other flights, Customers may visit Southwest.com.

*Looking directly at the sun is never recommended, but one can safely observe an eclipse with specialty-rated solar filters.