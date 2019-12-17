Southwest Airlines pulls Boeing 737 MAX jets from its schedule through 13 April 2020

Bart Noëth
American low-cost airline Southwest Airlines pulls Boeing 737 MAX jets from its schedule through 13 April 2020. Previously, the largest operator of the MAX model removed the concerning aircraft through 6 March 2020.

By proactively removing the MAX from scheduled service, we can reduce last-minute flight cancellations and unexpected disruptions to our Customers’ travel plans,” the airline wrote in a statement, adding that “the limited number of Customers who have already booked their travel and will be affected by our amended schedule will be notified of their re-accommodated travel according to our flexible accommodation procedures. The revision will proactively remove roughly 300 weekday flights from our schedule out of our total peak-day schedule of more than 4,000 daily flights.

Southwest Airlines offers its apologies to its customers impacted by this change, and thanks them for their continued patience.

