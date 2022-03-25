Passenger punching a Southwest Airlines staffer at Atlanta Airport arrested

A passenger that was thrown off a Southwest Airlines aircraft at Atlanta airport, Georgia, United States, punched a ground staffer and was subsequently arrested.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the passenger – identified as Courtney Drummond – refused to comply with the flight attendants as the aircraft taxied out towards the runway. The police added that he was asked to leave the flight for his aggressive behaviour.

After he was escorted off the plane, Drummond threatened and punched a Southwest Airlines gate agent. He was arrested for simple battery, battery and obstruction.

“As a result of this inexcusable attack, the individual has been banned from flying with Southwest Airlines,” the carrier told NBC News in a statement Friday morning.

The airline added it has “zero tolerance for any type of assault against our Employees or Customers.”

Aggressive behaviour, non-compliance with the (aviation) rules and other disruptive behaviour have become commonplace at airports and on aeroplanes. Scientists attribute the behaviour to the years of pandemic, lockdowns and coronavirus.