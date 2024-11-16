Southwest flight hit by gunfire while taxiing at Dallas Love Field Airport

On Friday, November 15, Southwest Airlines domestic flight 2494 was struck by gunfire while taxiing for takeoff at Dallas Love Field Airport. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 (registered N8744B), bound for Indianapolis, sustained damage when a bullet reportedly struck the right side of the aircraft near the cockpit. The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. local time.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported among passengers or crew. The aircraft returned to the gate, where all passengers deplaned safely.

The Dallas Police Department, now leading the investigation, responded to reports of gunfire. Details regarding the source of the gunfire or its potential motive remain unclear. The incident also prompted a temporary runway closure at Dallas Love Field, which has since reopened.

A Southwest Airlines spokesperson confirmed that the flight deck area was impacted but emphasized that safety measures were swiftly enacted to ensure passenger security.

This event adds to recent aviation security concerns, including unrelated incidents earlier in the week where planes were struck by gunfire amid gang violence in Haiti, prompting the FAA to temporarily ban U.S. airlines from flying to the country. Authorities continue to assess the Dallas incident as investigators work to uncover the circumstances behind this alarming breach of airport security.