FAA investigate low-altitude incident with Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 en-route to Oklahoma

“Southwest 4069, low altitude warning,” an air traffic controller inquired, “you good out there?” This alarming exchange occurred as a Southwest Airlines Boeing B737 MAX 8 (registered N8555Z) approached Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City, United States.

The aircraft, en route from Las Vegas, descended to a low altitude of approximately 1700 to 1800 feet while still ten miles from the runway, flying over Yukon High School. After confirming no issues, the pilots swiftly corrected the altitude to 3,000 feet.

The Federal Aviation Authorities reported: “An automated warning alerted air traffic control, prompting them to notify the crew of Southwest Airlines Flight 4069 about the low altitude nine miles from the airport.” and have initiated an investigation into the mishap.

