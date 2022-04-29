Couple gets to marry aboard Southwest Airlines flight

Last Tuesday, American couple Pam and Jeremy joked that they should hop on an aircraft and get married in Las Vegas. It wasn’t long before both realized that the other wasn’t actually kidding, so they booked a flight for Sunday, with a Vegas wedding chapel appointment on Sunday night.

The couple arrived to Dallas DFW from Oklahoma City but learned that their connection flight to Las Vegas was cancelled. Chris, another passenger on the same cancelled flight overheard the couple. Surprisingly, Chris also happened to be an ordained minister and offered to marry the couple himself.

The three went online, snatched up the last three seats to Las Vegas on a Southwest Airlines flight and hurried together across town to Dallas Love Field.

As they boarded their Southwest Airlines flight to Phoenix, in full wedding attire, their Pilot, Captain Gil, noticed Pam’s wedding dress and asked her about it. Pam explained their story and joked with Captain Gil they should just get married on the flight. For the second time that week, Pam was surprised to hear the words, “Let’s do it!”

The Southwest Airlines sprung into action with toilet paper streamers and a snack mix sash for Chris. Julie, one of the flight attendants stood in as Pam’s Maid of Honor. Amazingly, a professional photographer on the flight pulled out her camera for official wedding photos.

Another passenger passed around an old notebook for the whole cabin to sign with well wishes and their seat numbers, which was given to the bride and groom as a makeshift guestbook.

The airline congratulated the newlyweds for this memorable inflight wedding: “neither our employees nor passengers are likely to forget! We can’t wait to welcome you back onboard the love airline.”