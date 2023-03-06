Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 suffers birdstrike on take-off, cabin fills with smoke

Bart Noëth
On 5 March, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 (registered N8792Q) operated flight WN3932 between Havana, Cuba and Fort Lauderdale, United States. Just after take-off, one of the engines and the aircraft’s nose got damaged due to a bird strike.

While smoke started to fill the cabin, pilots swiftly turned around to Havana for an emergency landing.

After landing, the 147 passengers and 6 crew members evacuated the aircraft using the emergency slides.

Southwest flight #3923 departing Havana, Cuba, for Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Sunday morning reportedly experienced bird strikes to an engine and the aircraft’s nose shortly after takeoff,” the spokesperson told the NBC 6 News television news channel.

It was reported that nobody got injured during the incident. Southwest Airlines will deploy another aircraft to bring the stranded passengers to Fort Lauderdale.

