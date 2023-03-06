Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 suffers birdstrike on take-off, cabin fills with smoke

On 5 March, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 (registered N8792Q) operated flight WN3932 between Havana, Cuba and Fort Lauderdale, United States. Just after take-off, one of the engines and the aircraft’s nose got damaged due to a bird strike.

While smoke started to fill the cabin, pilots swiftly turned around to Havana for an emergency landing.

After landing, the 147 passengers and 6 crew members evacuated the aircraft using the emergency slides.

“Southwest flight #3923 departing Havana, Cuba, for Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Sunday morning reportedly experienced bird strikes to an engine and the aircraft’s nose shortly after takeoff,” the spokesperson told the NBC 6 News television news channel.

It was reported that nobody got injured during the incident. Southwest Airlines will deploy another aircraft to bring the stranded passengers to Fort Lauderdale.

A Southwest Airlines plane fills with smoke as it takes off from #Havana International Airport, forcing it to make an emergency landing shortly after takeoff after one of its engines caught fire.#Cuba #smoke #fire #airplane pic.twitter.com/8S9aTne4gl — Global News (@un121) March 6, 2023

#RT @SMSFactorHumano: RT @aviationbrk: Southwest Airlines 737 MAX makes emergency return landing at Havana-José Martí Airport in Cuba following an engine problem. All passengers and crew evacuated the aircraft on the taxiway. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/VWMPgtKLVS — EPA (@EPA55906697) March 5, 2023

Yo no lo entiendo…

Acaba de tener lugar un aterrizaje de emergencia y la gente se queda en el ala grabando con el móvil como llegan los bomberos. Por si fuera poco, las personas que salen lo hacen con unas maletas enormes.

Muy bien…???? pic.twitter.com/y3HvBXPjl2 — On The Wings of Aviation (@OnAviation) March 6, 2023