Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 hits and kills pedestrian on the runway during landing

On 7 May, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-700 (registered N401WN) operated domestic flight WN1392 between Dallas and Austin, United States. Shortly after landing at Austin’s runway 17R, however, the pilots spotted a pedestrian on the runway. The aircraft maneuvered to avoid the person and the aircraft came to a safe stop. Shortly after, an airport operator found the deceased pedestrian.

The following aircraft – a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220 – was instructed to go around. The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation.

The low-cost airline confirmed the accident and wrote: “Southwest flight #1392 arrived safely after being cleared to land on runway 17R at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) this evening. The Southwest aircraft maneuvered to avoid an individual who appeared on runway 17R shortly after touchdown. The aircraft quickly came to a safe stop, and the Pilots reported the event to local air traffic controllers.

After receiving further instructions from controllers, the aircraft taxied to the gate where all Customers and the Crew deplaned the aircraft safely with no reports of onboard injuries.

Tonight’s flight landed at 8:12 p.m. CDT, after arriving from Dallas Love Field (DAL). Southwest is fully cooperating with local law enforcement and FAA as they investigate this event. Our Southwest Hearts extend to the individual involved, and we sincerely thank our Crew for their professionalism and swift response.”

Pictures of the damage to the aircraft appeared on social media:

