South African Airways announces the relaunch of its flights to Perth, Australia

South African Airways (SAA) announces the resumption of its flights to Perth, Australia, with the first flight scheduled on April 28, 2024. Bookings for these flights open on January 8, 2024.

CEO Professor John Lamola emphasises that SAA’s return to Perth aligns with the airline’s strategic objectives to expand operations profitably, leveraging its unique capabilities as a national carrier with long-haul aircraft for intercontinental connectivity.

This route to Perth signifies SAA’s second interoceanic relaunch within six months, following the successful inauguration of the Sao Paulo, Brazil route in October 2023. This development enables a Southern hemisphere travel package linking Perth, Sao Paulo, and Johannesburg, facilitating easier travel for leisure and business passengers and fostering trade and cultural exchanges between South Africa and Australia.

SAA’s membership in the Star Alliance network aims to enhance travel for customers of the 25 alliance airlines, improving global connectivity and benefiting approximately 80% of the targeted market of visitors travelling between South Africa and Australia to visit family and friends.

The flight schedule for Johannesburg to Perth (SA 280) will operate three times a week, departing at 20:55 and arriving the next day at 12:20. The return flights from Perth to Johannesburg (SA 281) will operate three times a week, departing at 14:40 and arriving the same day at 19:35.

Initially, SAA plans to operate the Airbus A340–300 for this route, offering a total seat capacity of 253 (38 business class seats and 215 economy seats), known for its spaciousness, comfort, reliability, and suitability for long-distance flights.

The relaunch of the Perth route provides opportunities for SAA Voyager frequent flyers to earn and redeem air miles, encouraging their loyalty. SAA’s commitment involves expanding its destinations to over 20 this year, reflecting its ambition to become a distinguished player in the global aviation sector.