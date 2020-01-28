South African Airways’ Airbus A350 now operates flights to and from New York

With seating up to 339 passengers, the A350-900 offers a 2-cabin configuration, with the Premium Business Class cabin featuring fully flat-bed seats equipped with PC power and USB ports, an enhanced on-demand entertainment system featuring an 18-inch 1080P HD touch screen with extensive programming and noise cancelling headphones, gourmet meals and award-winning South African wines. Customers in Economy Class will enjoy newly designed slim-line seats with adjustable headrests. Each seat in Economy Class is equipped with a USB port and access to PC power ports. Economy passengers will also have the benefit of an on-demand entertainment system with high definition 10″ screens to enjoy movies, television shows, interactive games or audio programming with hundreds of selections from which to choose.

Importantly, the A350-900 reduces fuel burn by approximately 20% when compared to the current aircraft operating on the route, thereby significantly reducing carbon emissions. It is one of the four new Airbus A350-900s that SAA added to its fleet in October 2019, and replaces the previously-used Airbus A340-600.

“All the A350-900s are equipped with Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines, regarded as the world’s most efficient large aero-engines. The introduction of the A350s will contribute to our operational efficiencies and cost reduction, and forms part of the ongoing fleet renewal programme” said Zuks Ramasia, SAA’s Acting CEO.

Johannesburg, South Africa, January 21, 2020