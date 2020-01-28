South African Airways’ Airbus A350 now operates flights to and from New York

Most technology-advanced aircraft available for international ultra-long-haul travel between New York and Johannesburg
South African Airways (SAA) has introduced the most technology-advanced aircraft available for international ultra-long-haul travel with the launch of its new Airbus A350-900 on nonstop flights between New York JFK Airport and its hub in Johannesburg.
With seating up to 339 passengers, the A350-900 offers a 2-cabin configuration, with the Premium Business Class cabin featuring fully flat-bed seats equipped with PC power and USB ports, an enhanced on-demand entertainment system featuring an 18-inch 1080P HD touch screen with extensive programming and noise cancelling headphones, gourmet meals and award-winning South African wines. Customers in Economy Class will enjoy newly designed slim-line seats with adjustable headrests. Each seat in Economy Class is equipped with a USB port and access to PC power ports. Economy passengers will also have the benefit of an on-demand entertainment system with high definition 10″ screens to enjoy movies, television shows, interactive games or audio programming with hundreds of selections from which to choose.
Importantly, the A350-900 reduces fuel burn by approximately 20% when compared to the current aircraft operating on the route, thereby significantly reducing carbon emissions. It is one of the four new Airbus A350-900s that SAA added to its fleet in October 2019, and replaces the previously-used Airbus A340-600.
“All the A350-900s are equipped with Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines, regarded as the world’s most efficient large aero-engines. The introduction of the A350s will contribute to our operational efficiencies and cost reduction, and forms part of the ongoing fleet renewal programme” said Zuks Ramasia, SAA’s Acting CEO.