South African Airways Airbus A340-600 at Brussels to fetch Covid-19 vaccines

This 25 February morning, after a failed trip cancelled in favour of TUIfly Belgium, South Africa managed to send one of its own aircraft to Belgium to fetch Covid-19 vaccines.

South African Airways Airbus A340-600 with registration ZS-SNG landed at Brussels Airport at 09:45 coming from Johannesburg. The aircraft is scheduled to leave for Johannesburg again tomorrow at 18:40.

The above picture was made by forum member wapo84.

Forum discussion: https://www.aviation24.be/forums/viewtopic.php?f=21&t=71353&sid=ed88abb7d975d44457702b24185f33ae