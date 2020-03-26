[Coronavirus] South African Airways temporarily suspends all commercial operations until 16 April

After careful consideration and to be consistent with South Africa’s countrywide 21-day lock-down to prevent the spread of COVID-19, South African Airways and its business rescue practitioners have made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend commercial operations at all offices throughout the world, effective Friday, March 27 through April 16, 2020. This action is a result of previously announced suspension of flights in the domestic South Africa market until April 17 and regional Africa and international markets through May 31, 2020.

As a result, North America Regional Office in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and all commercial departments will suspend operations at the close of business on Thursday, March 26 and will remain closed through April 15, 2020.