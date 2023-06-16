A South African plane carrying a peace mission on Ukraine detained in Warsaw for danferous goods on board

A South African Airways flight carrying members of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s security team and journalists was detained at Warsaw Chopin Airport for over 26 hours. The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the detention was due to a failure to comply with entry procedures and the presence of dangerous goods on board without permission.

The ministry had made efforts to prepare for President Ramaphosa’s visit, holding three consultation meetings and maintaining constant contact with the South African advance team and embassy in Warsaw.

Steps are being taken to resolve the situation, and the authorities finally allowed the passengers to disembark after the prolonged detention.

The plane involved is a South African Government aircraft, an Airbus A340-300 registered ZS-SXF.