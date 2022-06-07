New service between Munich and Dushanbe by Somon Air

From now on, Somon Air with the IATA code SZ offers weekly flights from Munich to the Tajik capital Dushanbe. The flight lands every Monday at 09:30 in Munich and departs at 11:30 back to the Dushanbe hub. A Boeing 737-900 ER is in service on the route. The flight time comes to around 6.5 hours. Starting July, two flights per week will be offered.
“We are delighted about the launch of the new connection to Dushanbe. It offers our passengers a good connectivity to Central Asia,” says Ulrich Theis, Director Passenger and Route Development Munich Airport. Theis: ” With Somon Air, our passengers can also conveniently reach popular destinations in the United Arab Emirates, India, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and China.”
The load factor reached 2019 levels during the last week of May 85% network operations…
According to Ágúst Ólafsson writing in RÚV, all planned Niceair flights to Akureyri from London…
Following the news that Rosaviatsiya, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, has issued certificates to…
Shannon Group has today welcomed the announcement of a new direct Paris service from Shannon…
Many airlines betted on employees returning in hordes when travel started to meaningfully resume in…
Clear improvement in most May passenger traffic figures year-on-year and even month-on-month; strong cargo performance…