New service between Munich and Dushanbe by Somon Air

From now on, Somon Air with the IATA code SZ offers weekly flights from Munich to the Tajik capital Dushanbe. The flight lands every Monday at 09:30 in Munich and departs at 11:30 back to the Dushanbe hub. A Boeing 737-900 ER is in service on the route. The flight time comes to around 6.5 hours. Starting July, two flights per week will be offered.

“We are delighted about the launch of the new connection to Dushanbe. It offers our passengers a good connectivity to Central Asia,” says Ulrich Theis, Director Passenger and Route Development Munich Airport. Theis: ” With Somon Air, our passengers can also conveniently reach popular destinations in the United Arab Emirates, India, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and China.”

Munich – June 7, 2022