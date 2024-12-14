Start-up Sola Air to link Värmland to Stockholm and Copenhagen

On a crisp spring morning in 2025, the region of Värmland celebrated a significant milestone in connectivity with the launch of Sola Air, a new airline based in Karlstad. With its inaugural direct flights to Stockholm Arlanda and Copenhagen Kastrup, Sola Air aims to revolutionise travel options for both business and leisure travellers in the area.

The initiative is spearheaded by Värmland entrepreneur Lars Wingefors, who is driving this project as a private venture through his company, Lars Wingefors AB. Backed by a passionate team, Sola Air’s mission is to enhance accessibility for all residents of Värmland.

“We see a great need for improved connections to and from Karlstad, both for businesses and private individuals. With Sola Air, we aim to provide excellent service and reliable travel options that facilitate both business and everyday life. It feels incredible to launch an airline that strengthens the region’s accessibility,” said Camilla Andersson-Stuessi, CEO of Sola Air.

The new routes are designed to offer time-saving and efficient travel alternatives, with a particular emphasis on meeting the needs of business travellers. Direct connections to Stockholm Arlanda and Copenhagen Kastrup will make journeys smoother and more convenient. The airline plans to operate daily departures with multiple flights per week.

Sola Air will utilise Saab 340 aircraft, known for their reliability and fuel efficiency, accommodating up to 36 passengers. To support this venture, Lars Wingefors AB has entered into an agreement with Thunbolagen in Lidköping to acquire four aircraft, two of which are designated for the newly announced routes.

Tickets will be available in several pricing categories to cater to diverse needs. The routes are set to launch in spring 2025, with additional information about ticket sales and schedules to be announced soon.

The arrival of Sola Air marks a turning point for Värmland, bringing improved connectivity and promising new opportunities for travel and economic growth in the region.