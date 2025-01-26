Saudi-backed Uruguayan airline set to launch with Airbus A220 fleet leased from airBaltic

The Sociedad Uruguaya de Aviación (Uruguayan Aviation Society – SUA), a Saudi-funded airline, will announce its operational launch details on January 28 at Carrasco International Airport. Initially revealed at Spain’s International Tourism Fair last year, SUA has confirmed plans to operate Airbus A220-300 aircraft leased from Latvian carrier airBaltic, marking the first use of this model in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Key details:

Fleet Plan: Starting with six Airbus A220s, gradually expanding to ten within three years.

Starting with six Airbus A220s, gradually expanding to ten within three years. Regional Hub: Plans to establish Latin America’s first Airbus A220 maintenance centre and a pilot training simulator in five years.

Plans to establish Latin America’s first Airbus A220 maintenance centre and a pilot training simulator in five years. Government and Private Support: Backed by Uruguay’s government and primarily financed by Saudi investors.

This development highlights Uruguay’s growing role in regional aviation with a modern, eco-efficient fleet.