Smartwings starts regular service to the Azores next summer

Direct flights Prague – Ponta Delgada to start in April 2024

Airline company Smartwings has added another attractive destination to its offering for next summer. From April 26, 2024, it will launch direct flights from Prague to Ponta Delgada airport on the Azores. The regular service will operate twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Until now, it has been impossible to travel from Prague to the Azores in the Atlantic Ocean by direct flight without transfers.

Flight QS1172 will depart from Václav Havel Airport Prague every Tuesday and Friday at 12:00, arriving in Ponta Delgada at 15:30 local time. The return flight QS1173 from Ponta Delgada to Prague will depart at 16:15 local time and arrive at Václav Havel Airport Prague at 22:50.