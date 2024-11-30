Smartwings launches Business Class on flights to Tenerife and Gran Canaria

Smartwings now offers business class on flights from Prague to Tenerife and Gran Canaria, featuring 18 reclining seats in a 2+2 layout aboard Boeing 737 MAX 8s.

Passengers enjoy priority check-in, lounge access, premium catering, higher baggage allowances, and free in-flight entertainment. The service is available from November 28 (Tenerife) and November 30 (Gran Canaria), with five weekly flights to Tenerife and two to Gran Canaria.

Smartwings operates flights to over 20 destinations during winter. The Czech airline carried 5.7 million passengers in the first nine months of 2024.