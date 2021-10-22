SmartWings launched flights between Prague and Dubai

Smartwings Boeing 737 MAX 8 © Bene Riobó on Wikimedia Commons

Since 20 October, it is possible to fly with Czech airline SmartWings between Prague and Dubai again! Flight QS1200/1201 will be served every day under the winter flight schedule, and the route will be operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

Scheduled services will be operated with departure from Prague at 09:15 and arrival in Dubai (Terminal 1) at 18:25 local time. Flights from Dubai to Prague will depart at 19:30 local time and arrive in Prague – Václav Havel Airport at 23:20.

Smartwings competes on the route with Emirates and flydubai.

