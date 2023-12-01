Smartwings is launching scheduled flights from Prague to Athens

Smartwings is launching scheduled flights between Prague and Athens, Greece, on 31 May 2024. The flights to the Greek capital will be performed twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays.

The flight QS1140 will depart from Václav Havel Airport Prague at 12:15 and arrive in Athens at 15:45 local time. The return flight QS1141 from Athens to Prague will depart at 16:30 local time and arrive at Václav Havel Airport Prague at 18:10. The route will be served by a Boeing 737-800 aircraft with a capacity of 189 seats.

Athens is the 13th regular Greek destination for the 2024 summer flight schedule.