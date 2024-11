Smartwings has received its first Airbus A220-300 (registered OK-EYA), marking a shift in its fleet strategy and modernisation efforts.

Operating under the Czech Airlines brand, which ceased as a separate entity in October 2024, the A220 will debut on the Prague–Paris route on 25 November.

This fuel-efficient, modern aircraft is the first of four leased units, symbolising Smartwings’ regional ambitions and sustainability focus.